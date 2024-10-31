Rallygoers deemed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the best for US foreign policy and aid to Ukraine during a campaign event in Georgia recently.

Harris shared the stage with former President Barack Obama for the first time this year, a combination that helped attract thousands of people to the packed high school stadium.

“I think any nation who is in need should be helped,” a 38-year-old local named Nikki told Kyiv Post about her feelings on continuing US aid to Ukraine. “No nation has any right to just go in as a bully and just destroy another country. You can’t do that.”

In conversations with more than a dozen voters who attended the Clarkston rally, liberals overwhelmingly told Kyiv Post that they wanted to continue supporting Ukraine and believed that Harris would be a much better ally to Kyiv and other international partners.

Nikki (Photo: Katie Livingstone / Kyiv Post)

“And the other countries – the bigger countries – that can help and stand up, should do that. It’s their responsibility to help each other,” Nikki added. “I’m not saying we need to go in there to rescue everybody… but we should help and participate to a certain extent.”

“I think we should be in Ukraine, if not with boots on the ground, at least with financial and military support,” another rallygoer named Derek, 46, told Kyiv Post. “We have to respect countries’ sovereignty – Ukraine was a sovereign country that was invaded. We can’t go back to those times when those sorts of things were okay.”

“Watching how our political presence in the world has deteriorated because of the presence of those who are only concerned for themselves and their power, ego, and money – that worries me,” Donna, a 55-year-old high school English teacher, agreed. “I’ve lived out of the country for 20 years, I’ve traveled extensively – I don’t care what they say – people in the world cannot understand this. And they are concerned.”

Harris fans said the VP has the background and skills necessary to strengthen America’s international alliances and stand up to foreign foes.

“I think she’s compassionate, she’s pragmatic, her background as a prosecutor here’s a candidate for the first time ever that represents all three branches of government,” Donna said. “I think that brings a lot into her decision-making.”

Derek (Photo: Katie Livingstone / Kyiv Post)

“I feel like we are at an inflection point in this country with people that only care about themselves and people that are able to see the problems of others and empathize with others.” Derek explained. “I’m definitely in the latter, so that’s why I’m here today, and I think that’s what Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party represent.

“I have differences with the Democratic Party but they don’t matter today – we’ll take that fight up later after we save democracy and we make sure this country doesn’t turn into a dictatorship,” he added.

Left-leaning voters told Kyiv Post that they did not believe that former president Donald Trump was up to the task of managing American foreign affairs and that they feared what might happen if he retakes the White House.

“[Trump] doesn’t really understand what’s going on. So, he has easy answers to complicated problems,” Derek said. “Any decisions he makes on Ukraine are not going to understand the subtleties of what’s really going on there. He’s going to go for easy answers and easy sound bites.”

“This is for the world, this is not just for the US,” Donna said as tears welled up in her eyes. “Certainly, I care for me and my family and our future, but I care about this country… We’ve got to reclaim it and take it back to the place of joy and hope and freedom.” She recently traveled to Norway where she saw the Kyiv Orchestra perform a moving piece inspired by the conductor’s experience of war.

Donna (Photo: Katie Livingstone / Kyiv Post)

“We stand with you,” she said to Ukrainians who might hear her message. “We know the fight that you’re in is not just for you and your beautiful country, but for the world. We are with you 100%, we will not give up – as long as we have the leadership to continue to support that as well.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party Presidential candidate speaking at a campaign rally ahead of the Nov. 5, 2024 elections. (Photo: Katie Livingstone / Kyiv Post)