- According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on 18October 2024, 3 individuals were remanded in custody for charges relating to the misappropriation of real estate belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defence. The suspects include the former head of the Assets Department of Main Directorate for the Outfitting of Troops, who with the other suspects is accused of misappropriating 15 properties worth over 244 million roubles ($2.5m USD] in the Moscow Region, while administrating the bankruptcy of a Defence Ministry associated construction entity.
- Separately former Russian National Guard Deputy Director Sergei Mileiko is facing corruption charges for inflating the prices of uniforms during a procurement by over 400m roubles ($4.2m USD).
- Arrests and criminal proceedings against Defence and Defence Industry officials have continued apace since Spring 2024, as Russian investigative authorities almost certainly attempt to achieve a level of control over the massive scale of corruption in the Russian defence sector, for both practical and demonstrative political reasons.
