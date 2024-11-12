  • According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on 18October 2024, 3 individuals were remanded in custody for charges relating to the misappropriation of real estate belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defence. The suspects include the former head of the Assets Department of Main Directorate for the Outfitting of Troops, who with the other suspects is accused of misappropriating 15 properties worth over 244 million roubles ($2.5m USD] in the Moscow Region, while administrating the bankruptcy of a Defence Ministry associated construction entity.
  • Separately former Russian National Guard Deputy Director Sergei Mileiko is facing corruption charges for inflating the prices of uniforms during a procurement by over 400m roubles ($4.2m USD).
  • Arrests and criminal proceedings against Defence and Defence Industry officials have continued apace since Spring 2024, as Russian investigative authorities almost certainly attempt to achieve a level of control over the massive scale of corruption in the Russian defence sector, for both practical and demonstrative political reasons.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 8 November 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 8 November 2024
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 9
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 05 November 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 05 November 2024
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 8
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 03 November 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 03 November 2024
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 3
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 01 November 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 01 November 2024
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 1
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: November 12, 2024
Next » ‘Explosive Strike’: Ukrainian Drones Set Belgorod Oil Depot Ablaze