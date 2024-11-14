Russia continues to flood Ukrainian skies with Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV-drones). In the first article on this subject we considered how Russia managed to ramp up production and the steps it was taking to decisively modernize its drones in earlier parts of this material, which you can read here.

Now, we focus on the means and methods Ukraine is using to combat the torrent of UAVs it faces based on interviews with aviation and technical experts and members of Kyiv’s air defense units. We also explore how increased international pressure could help diminish production of Shahed drones and Russia’s strike capabilities.

Daily miracles of the anti-drone struggle

Despite the huge increase in the number of Shahed drones attacking Ukraine its anti-aircraft gunners continue to bring down as many as 90 percent of those they face. How is this possible?

Experts tell us that some UAVs are merely “decoys” and some don’t even have warheads.

“It's just a motor, a small propeller, and some foam and sticks. But the radar still sees it as a target. It’s used to unmask air defense assets or delay the efforts of mobile fire groups,” a Ukrainian air defense officers tells us.

Recently, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) published photos of some of the devices that have been encountered.

"False Shahed". Photo by HUR

A second factor contributing to success is the increase in the number of mobile fire groups. According to Kyiv-based anti-aircraft gunners who continue to shoot down Shaheds in the Kyiv region, the lower altitudes at which they fly make them more vulnerable to machine gun fire.

“Yes, a missile, for example, is used when you want to hit it with 100% certainty. With a machine gun, you can fire an entire belt of ammunition, but the lower the altitude of the UAV, the lower the consumption of bullets, and the faster you shoot it down,”one of the anti-aircraft gunners explains.

Mobile fire squad with a machine gun waiting for Shaheds in Kyiv oblast. Photo by author

Shaheds are also vulnerable to electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures which experts say can interfere with the operation of all nearby electronic devices. Kyiv residents have begun to notice how, during drone attacks, that the geolocation and automatic time functions on their mobile phones goes awry - sometimes the show their location as being in Belarus, China, or even the Arctic Ocean and the time displays on their phones can differ by several hours from Kyiv time.

Iphone finds itself not in Kyiv but in Belarus. Photo by author

Oleh Katkov, an analyst at Defense Express Group told us: “The mechanism of action is simple - a field of electronic interference is created over a certain area, which disrupts and jams the Shahed’s satellite navigation signal so the Shahed can’t find its target.

“It flies past but once it leaves the EW field, realizes its target is behind, turns around, and re-enters the interference zone, where it gets lost again. This can cause it to fly in circles until it runs out of fuel or is shot down.

“That’s why these drones can be airborne for so long. It’s important to understand that under the influence of electronic warfare, the Shahed, having lost its target, no longer ‘self-corrects,’ making it highly vulnerable to wind, causing it to deviate significantly – as much as 5 kilometers [3 miles] in every 100 kilometers [62.5 5miles]. This makes it especially dangerous for random civilian objects in its path.”

Sometimes, the EW effect causes the Shaheds to turn around and fly north, toward Belarus or Russia. A Shahed disrupted in this way recently turned around and struck a high-rise building in Belgorod, Russia.