In the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 12, a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in the Stary Oskol district of Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine’s northeastern regions, reported the Russian regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. Ten firefighting units were on site and promptly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported,” Gladkov wrote.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on possible involvement in the attack. Kyiv Post reached out to a well-informed source in Ukrainian intelligence for details, but they stated only that “details are being clarified.”

Later, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, also reported the attack on the oil depot in the Belgorod region and posted a related video on Telegram.