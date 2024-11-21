Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine on their Day of Dignity and Freedom, which commemorates the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.

In a message shared on social media, Tsikhanouskaya praised the courage of Ukrainians, noting their unwavering commitment to freedom and democracy.

She highlighted Ukraine's struggles as an inspiration to others fighting authoritarian regimes and striving for democratic values globally.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Tsikhanouskaya’s statement marks another example of her consistent advocacy for regional unity and opposition to autocratic governance in Eastern Europe.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
First North Korean Officer Confirmed Wounded in Kursk Ukraine
First North Korean Officer Confirmed Wounded in Kursk
By Katie Livingstone
37m ago
Did Russia Launch an ICBM at Ukraine for the First Time? Here’s What We Know Top News
Did Russia Launch an ICBM at Ukraine for the First Time? Here’s What We Know
By Julia Struck
3h ago
Why Is Russia so Mad? Five Things to Know About Ukraine’s Recent Missile Strikes Against Russia ATACMS
Why Is Russia so Mad? Five Things to Know About Ukraine’s Recent Missile Strikes Against Russia
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
Russia Strikes Ukraine With Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Air Force Reports War in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukraine With Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Air Force Reports
By Alisa Orlova
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kremlin’s 2045 Plan to Divide Ukraine and Reshape Global Power Revealed
Next » Russia Boosts Missile Production, Stockpiles At Least 1,500 for Ukraine Strikes