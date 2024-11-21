Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine on their Day of Dignity and Freedom, which commemorates the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.

Today, I join the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 in honoring the Day of Dignity and Freedom, marking the beginning of the Orange Revolution of 2004 & the Revolution of Dignity in 2013. The courage of Ukrainians continues to inspire all who fight for freedom & democracy. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/ee3Ffpi53I

In a message shared on social media, Tsikhanouskaya praised the courage of Ukrainians, noting their unwavering commitment to freedom and democracy.

She highlighted Ukraine's struggles as an inspiration to others fighting authoritarian regimes and striving for democratic values globally.

Tsikhanouskaya’s statement marks another example of her consistent advocacy for regional unity and opposition to autocratic governance in Eastern Europe.