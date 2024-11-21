Russia has amassed more than 1,500 missiles in its arsenal, fueled by increased production and a temporary pause in massive strikes, according to RBC-Ukraine media outlet, citing informed sources.

Moscow is preparing for a renewed campaign targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The report highlights that Russia has accumulated a significant number of missiles with ranges exceeding 350 kilometers.

Despite international sanctions, the pace of missile production has dramatically accelerated over the past year. While monthly production hovered around 115 to 130 strategic missiles last year, it now stands at approximately 170, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Missile stockpiles and production trends

Russia has significantly ramped up the production of Iskander ballistic missiles compared to other types. As of Nov.20, it has stockpiled 350 Iskander-M missiles, with plans to produce an additional 70 units by the end of the month, according to the report.

For cruise missiles on the Iskander platform, the November production target is 12 units, with a current stockpile of 210.

The Kalibr missile remains Russia's most abundant, with 390 units in storage as of Nov. 20, and a production goal of 30 units for the month.

Meanwhile, production of Kh-101 missiles is projected at 50 units for November, adding to an existing stock of 220. Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles are less numerous, with 70 units currently in stock and an additional 12 expected by month’s end.

Russia also reportedly possesses around 230 Kh-22 missiles, which are no longer in production. However, approximately 12 of these missiles undergo deep modernization each month, transforming them into updated Kh-32 models.

Notably, Russia has also acquired an estimated 45 North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, according to RBC-Ukraine.

New ICBM launch claims

On Thursday morning, Nov. 21, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine. By noon, Ukrainska Pravda, citing Air Force sources, claimed the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile struck the city of Dnipro overnight.

However, a Western official disputed the use of the RS-26, stating that while a ballistic missile was launched, it was not intercontinental. The missile’s type and impact were still under assessment. NBC News reported that the Kremlin declined to comment, referring queries to the Russian defense ministry.

Psychological operations and disinformation

Reports about a large-scale missile strike involving the RS-26 Rubezh had been circulating on Ukrainian social media since Nov. 20. The missile, with an alleged range of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles), was expected to be deployed.

However, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, HUR, dismissed many of these claims as Russian disinformation. According to HUR, the rumors were part of a psychological operation aimed at instilling panic and intimidating Ukraine and its Western allies.

The US Embassy in Kyiv issued a warning to American citizens on Nov. 20 about a possible missile strike the same day. Posted on the embassy’s website, the advisory cited “specific information” about the threat and urged US nationals to be prepared to take immediate shelter during air raid alerts.