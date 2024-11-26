Russia is carrying out "genocidal activities" by laying landmines on Ukraine's territory, an official from Kyiv's defence ministry told a landmine conference in Cambodia on Tuesday.

Russian forces were planting landmines "in cities, farming households, public transport stations, remotely by means of artillery, helicopters, multiple rocket launch systems and drones", said Oleksandr Riabtsev of Kyiv's defence ministry.

These "genocidal activities" had affected areas home to six million Ukrainians, he told a landmine conference in Cambodia's Siem Reap.

Another Ukrainian defence official told the conference Kyiv will not fulfil a commitment to destroy a stockpile of around six million landmines left over from the Soviet Union because of Russia's invasion.

The commitment made in connection with the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention's Oslo Action Plan is "currently not possible" due to Russia's invasion, Yevhenii Kivshyk said.

Arsenals and other sites where anti-personnel mines are stored "have been under constant air and missile strikes by the armed forces of the Russian Federation", he said.

"In addition, some of them are in the territories that are currently under occupation by the Russian armed forces," Kivshyk said.

Therefore there was "no possibility whatsoever to conduct audit and verification of the anti-personnel mine stocks".

Ukraine is a signatory of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention and has committed to destroying its stockpile of landmines.

But it has previously missed deadlines to destroy its stockpile.

Last week Washington announced that it would send anti-personnel landmines to Kyiv to help its forces battle Russian troops, a decision immediately criticised by human rights campaigners.

The United States and Russia are not signatories to the anti-landmine convention.

Kivshyk made no mention of the US offer to Ukraine during his speech to the conference in Siem Reap.

- 'Look what mines do' -

Landmine victims from across the world gathered at the meeting to protest the US decision.

More than 100 demonstrators lined the walkway taken by delegates to the conference venue where countries are reviewing progress on the anti-personnel mine ban treaty.

"Look what antipersonnel landmines will do to your people," read one placard held by two landmine victims.

Alex Munyambabazi, who lost a leg to a landmine in northern Uganda in 2005, said he "condemned" the decision by the United States to supply anti-personnel mines to Kyiv.

"We are tired. We don't want to see any more victims like me, we don't want to see any more suffering," he told AFP.

"Every landmine planted is a child, a civilian, a woman, who is just waiting for their legs to be blown off, for his life to be taken.

"I am here to say we don't want any more victims. No excuses, no exceptions."

Ukraine using the US mines would be in "blatant disregard for their obligations under the mine ban treaty", said Tamar Gabelnick, director of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.

"These weapons have no place in today's warfare," she told AFP.

Ukrainians "have suffered long enough from the horrors of these weapons".