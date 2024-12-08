- The average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in the Russia-Ukraine conflict reached a new monthly war high during
- November 2024. The average daily loss rate was 1,523, according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting. This is the third straight month that Russian Forces have sustained new war high average daily losses. 28 November also saw a new war high of 2,030 losses in a single day, the first time more than 2,000 have been reported.
- November 2024 was also likely the most costly month of the war for Russia with a total of 45,680 casualties reported by the Ukraine General Staff. 41,980 Russian casualties were recorded in October 2024. November was the fifth straight month that Russian Forces have suffered an increase in monthly total losses.
- The high rate of casualties is likely reflective of the higher tempo of Russian operations and offensives. Russia is attempting to increase the pressure on Ukrainian lines as they seek to push Ukrainian Forces back on several fronts including Kursk, Kupiansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka. Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day in December 2024 despite the onset of winter, with continued dismounted infantry attacks on multiple axes.
