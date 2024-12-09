Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- The rapid collapse of the Assad regime in Syria – a regime that the Kremlin helped prop up since 2015 – is a strategic political defeat for Moscow and has thrown the Kremlin into a crisis as it seeks to retain its strategic military basing in Syria.
- The Kremlin reportedly secured an agreement on December 8 with unspecified Syrian opposition leaders to ensure the security of Russian military bases in Syria, but the contours of this arrangement and its longevity remain unclear given the volatile and rapidly evolving political situation on the ground in Syria.
- ISW has collected strong indicators that Russia has been setting conditions to evacuate its military assets from Syria and that Russian military basing is not secure. Even if Russia maintains some or all of its bases in Syria, it is a major geopolitical loss for Moscow, as Russia’s continued basing in Syria will be at the mercy of Syrian opposition groups that the Kremlin previously used to call terrorists.
- The loss of Russian bases in Syria will have major implications for Russia’s global military footprint and ability to operate in Africa.
- Russian ultranationalist milbloggers – many of whom fought in or covered the Syrian war – are upset about the fall of the Assad regime, criticizing it as yet another failure of Russian foreign policy to exert and maintain influence in areas of strategic importance.
- The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on December 7 an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth $988 million.
- Russian authorities detained alleged terrorists in the Republic of Dagestan on December 7 amid growing Russian milblogger claims that the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria will foster terrorism in Russia.
- Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and the Pokrovsk and Vuhledar directions.
- One of Russia's largest microchip manufacturers has reportedly begun bankruptcy proceedings.
Authors: Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, and George Barros.
