On 31 October 2024, nearly 4.2 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU.

The EU countries hosting the highest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1 140 705 people; 27.2% of the EU total), Poland (983 880; 23.4%) and Czechia (379 370; 9.0%).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Compared with the end of September 2024, the total number of persons under temporary protection in the EU remained stable at the end of October. The largest absolute increases in the number of beneficiaries were observed in Germany (11 370; +1.0%), Poland (+4 045; +0.4%) and Spain (+3 600; +1.6%). There was a notable drop in the reported number of beneficiaries in Lithuania (-33 455; -41.3%), because of the large-scale deregistration of persons with an inactive status. Otherwise, the number of people under temporary protection decreased only in Italy (-1 105; -0.7%) and France (-280; -0.5%).

Advertisement

Source datasets: migr_asytpsm and migr_asytpspop

Compared with the population of each EU country, the highest ratio of temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand people at the end of October 2024 were observed in Czechia (34.8), Poland (26.9) and Estonia (25.3) whereas the corresponding figure at the EU level was 9.3 per thousand people.

Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 8, 2024 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

On 31 October 2024, Ukrainian citizens represented over 98.3% of the beneficiaries of temporary protection. Adult women made up almost half (45.0%) of the temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU. Children accounted for almost one-third (32.0%), while adult men comprised less than a quarter (23.0%) of the total.

Data presented in this article refer to the attribution of temporary protection status based on the Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 of 4 March 2022, establishing the existence of a mass influx of displaced persons from Ukraine due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, and introducing temporary protection.

Advertisement

On 25 June 2024, the European Council adopted the decision to extend the temporary protection for these people from 4 March 2025 to 4 March 2026.

Reprinted from the Eurostats site. See the original here.