  • On 29 November 2024, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed elements of a S-400 air defence system in Simferopol, Crimea.Social media highlighted an explosion and detonation of rocket fuel associated with the destruction of air defence system components. Two impact craters measuring 13.5m, dispersed debris and five emergency response vehicles were identified from imagery.
  • This is the second reported successful targeting of Russian S-400 air defence systems by Ukrainian Armed Forces in November, following the destruction of a S-400 air defence system in Kursk Oblast on 23 November 2024.

