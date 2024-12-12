Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces continue to make tactical gains south of Pokrovsk as they attack into Ukrainian weak points and attempt to conduct a turning maneuver to directly assault Pokrovsk from the south.
  • US intelligence had warned that Russia may fire a second "Oreshnik" ballistic missile at Ukraine in the near future, likely in a continued effort to dissuade the West from providing further military assistance to Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian forces struck an oil depot in Bryansk Oblast and an aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast on the night of December 10 to 11.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and in the Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar directions.
  • The Kremlin continues to leverage its "Time of Heroes" program to integrate Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine into leadership positions within Russian regional administrations.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, and George Barros.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Macron, Tusk to Discuss Ukraine Security Ahead of Poland’s EU Presidency War in Ukraine
Macron, Tusk to Discuss Ukraine Security Ahead of Poland’s EU Presidency
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Zelensky Believes Trump Wants to End War Faster War in Ukraine
Zelensky Believes Trump Wants to End War Faster
By Interfax-Ukraine
3h ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 11 December 2024 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 11 December 2024
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Germany’s Scholz Urges Investment in ’Future EU Member’ Ukraine War in Ukraine
Germany’s Scholz Urges Investment in ’Future EU Member’ Ukraine
By AFP
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘It’s Possible Russia Could Do It in the Coming Days’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 12
Next » Germany’s Scholz Urges Investment in ’Future EU Member’ Ukraine