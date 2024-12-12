- The overall tempo of maritime operations in the Black Sea remains low. Ukraine continues to be successful in restricting Russian maritime operations to the eastern Black Sea. The Russian Federation Navy's (RFN) perception of the threat of attack from Ukraine is evident through their frequent dispersal training and anti-Uncrewed Surface Vessel/Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle exercises in and around Novorossiysk. Ukraine continues to undermine the credibility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet by seeking to target naval infrastructure and vessels in the Black Sea.
- The massed missile attack on 28 November 2024targeting Critical National Infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine included launches from FN vessels operating in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Air Force reported 28 land-attack cruise missiles were fired, and that their air-defence system was able to intercept a high percentage of incoming weapon systems fired from both the RFN and Russian Long Range Aviation.
