- Russia has made further gains to the south of Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub in Donetsk oblast. Russian forces are currently approximately 3km from the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk, having reportedly taken the village of Shevchenko. Shevchenko itself lies at an intersection of two routes leading into Pokrovsk.Russia will likely continue to make gains towards Pokrovsk whilst continuing to advance westwards to the south of the town.
- Russian forces have highly likely intersected Velyka Novsilka's north-eastern logistics route, the T-05-18.In early December, Ukrainian forces reportedly regained control of the village of Novyi Komar, and continue to maintain one remaining supply route to Velyka Novsilka from the north.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 December 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 15, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/zhv1zG8EYf
#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
