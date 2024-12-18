Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) killed Russian Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defense Forces (NBC) Head Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant, Major Ilya Polikarpov, in Moscow on December 17.
- The Kremlin and Russian propagandists overwhelmingly attempted to frame Kirillov’s assassination as an unprovoked terrorist act, rather than a consequence of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Kirillov’s responsibility for Russian chemical weapons attacks and information operations against Ukraine.
- The Russian ultranationalist information space overwhelmingly called on the Kremlin to retaliate against Ukraine by targeting its military-political leadership and indirectly criticized the Kremlin’s decision to not recognize the war in Ukraine as a full-scale war that also impacts the Russian rear.
- US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on December 16 that North Korean forces are engaged in combat operations and suffering losses in Kursk Oblast as Russian official sources continue to avoid reporting on or confirming the deployment of North Korean forces to combat in Russia.
- Neither the Kremlin nor the interim Syrian government appear sure of the future of Russian bases in Syria, likely accounting for Russia’s continued visible preparations at Hmeimim Air Base and the Port of Tartus to withdraw forces despite claims and reports that the interim Syrian government might extend Russian basing rights.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and in Kursk Oblast.
- The Kremlin is scaling up the intended effects of its “Time of Heroes” program, which aims to install Kremlin-selected veterans into government officials, by tasking Russian regional governments to create more localized analogues.
Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, and Frederick W. Kagan.
