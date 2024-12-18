Poland’s government on Wednesday adopted a bill that would allow it to temporarily limit asylum rights, as it seeks to halt irregular migrant arrivals from neighboring Belarus.

EU states along the bloc’s eastern edge have accused Russia and its ally Belarus of pushing thousands of migrants over their borders in recent years as part of a campaign to destabilize Europe.

Last week, the European Union said that member states bordering Russia and Belarus could limit the right of asylum for migrants in the event of their “weaponization” by Moscow and Minsk.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the right to asylum “is being used today – especially on the border with Belarus – by Poland’s enemies.”

He told reporters that by adopting the bill “we are taking back control of Poland’s borders.”

Migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, began arriving in large numbers across the Belarus border with Poland in 2021 as the EU looked to punish Minsk for its crackdown on opposition.

The phenomenon increased and spread to Russia as tensions soared after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Poland, a NATO and EU member, has since been a staunch backer of neighboring Ukraine.

The draft law would allow Poland to limit the right to apply for asylum for periods of no more than 60 days, with the possibility of extending the restriction by another 60 days with parliament’s approval.

The government would also need to specify the exact stretch of the border where the restriction would apply.

Tusk had first announced the measure in October, when he said he would ask the European Union to “recognize” the proposal.

The bill still needs to be approved by parliament, where Tusk’s government coalition enjoys a majority – though junior coalition member The Left has expressed reservations about the measure.

To enter into law, the bill also requires the president’s signature.

The government also adopted other bills concerning foreigners on Wednesday, including one that tightens the visa allocation system.