North Korea on Thursday lashed out at “reckless provocation” by the United States and its allies for criticizing Pyongyang’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, including the deployment of troops.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a foreign ministry spokesman said the 10 nations and the EU were “distorting and slandering” Pyongyang’s “normal cooperative” ties with Moscow.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce Russia‘s war effort, including to the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.

On Monday, those nations and the EU said North Korea’s growing involvement in the war in Ukraine in support of Russia constituted a “dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security,” per AFP.

The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and the high representative of the European Union signed the statement, released by Washington.

“We urge the DPRK to cease immediately all assistance for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including by withdrawing its troops”, the statement said.

But Pyongyang’s foreign ministry fired back, with the spokesman offering its “serious concern and protest, denouncing and rejecting in the strongest terms the reckless provocation of the US and its vassal forces”.

North Korea said the “madness” of the response by “hostile forces” indicated that the increased cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow was effectively “deterring the US and the West’s ill-intended extension of influence”.