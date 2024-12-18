Australia is resuming full operations at its embassy in Ukraine, with Ambassador Paul Lehmann to be based in Kyiv starting in January.

“We have always said we would do so when it is safe. We have been working to re-establish the security arrangements to enable this to happen,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, Ukrinform reported.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Sybiha welcomed the embassy’s reopening.

“This is always a significant factor in strengthening bilateral relations,” Sybiha said. “It is always an opportunity for the ambassador to receive first-hand information. It also opens up the possibility for growing direct communications.”

Australia had relocated its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv at the beginning of 2022 due to the looming threat of Russian invasion. The embassy was officially closed on Feb. 22, 2022 – the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – and since then, Australia has been operating its diplomatic mission from Poland.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Zelensky Announces More Money to House Those Displaced by War Ukraine
Zelensky Announces More Money to House Those Displaced by War
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Ukraine Investigates Military Commander Abuse, Lawmakers Criticize Corruption and Delays Ukraine
Ukraine Investigates Military Commander Abuse, Lawmakers Criticize Corruption and Delays
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Ukraine-NATO: Common Interests and Challenges on Path to Membership Ukraine
Ukraine-NATO: Common Interests and Challenges on Path to Membership
By Interfax-Ukraine
2d ago
Moldova Declares Energy Emergency as Ukraine Plans to Halt Russian Gas Transit Ukraine
Moldova Declares Energy Emergency as Ukraine Plans to Halt Russian Gas Transit
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 13
Sponsored content
« Previous Despite Kremlin Denials Satellite Images Suggest Russia Might Pull Out of Syria
Next » Polish Government Adopts Bill to Limit Asylum Rights