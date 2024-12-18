Australia is resuming full operations at its embassy in Ukraine, with Ambassador Paul Lehmann to be based in Kyiv starting in January.

“We have always said we would do so when it is safe. We have been working to re-establish the security arrangements to enable this to happen,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, Ukrinform reported.

Sybiha welcomed the embassy’s reopening.

“This is always a significant factor in strengthening bilateral relations,” Sybiha said. “It is always an opportunity for the ambassador to receive first-hand information. It also opens up the possibility for growing direct communications.”

Australia had relocated its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv at the beginning of 2022 due to the looming threat of Russian invasion. The embassy was officially closed on Feb. 22, 2022 – the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – and since then, Australia has been operating its diplomatic mission from Poland.