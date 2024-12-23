- Russia launched approximately 2,300 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS) of varying types into Ukraine in November 2024, once again surpassing the previous month’s total. Monthly OWA UAS numbers have been increasing consistently throughout 2024, with significant increases - greater than 200 on the previous month - since July 2024.
- It is likely that through September-November 2024, as many as 50-60% of the total launches were “decoy” OWA UAS. The Russian forces have a variety of decoys available. Smaller and less expensive than SHAHED-class OWA UAS due to the construction materials, their purpose is to complicate the Ukrainian defensive effort by saturating or confusing the radar picture, forcing more work on the Ukrainian Air Defense teams in the hope of causing fatigue over time. Some of the decoy systems still likely carry a small payload (up to 5kg) of explosives, ultimately making them no less dangerous should they reach a target.
- The rate of increase from October to November dropped in comparison to previous months. December 2024 launch figures show approximately 850 launches so far. However, it is likely that weather has impacted operations in December, evidenced by some nights with significantly larger waves following a period of low or no activity. With no impact on launch sites or production, it remains likely that Russia can sustain numbers at least over 1,500 per month. Russian OWA UAS maintains coverage of targets across the entirety of Ukraine, enabling Russia to maintain pressure while allowing Long Range Aviation Missilestocks to replenish.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 December 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 23, 2024
