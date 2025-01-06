  • On 20 December 2024, the Russian Central Bank (CBR) decided to hold interest rates at 21 per cent, marking a shift from its recent approach to tackling inflation. At its last meeting in October 2024, the CBR hiked interest rates from 19 per cent to 21 per cent, the highest rate since the beginning of the war in 2022. Criticism of high interest rates is growing amongst Russian businesses; however inflationary pressures are also likely intensifying, in part due to the recent depreciation of the ruble.
  • In November 2024, the ruble depreciated to its lowest rate against the US dollar since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 (114 per US dollar). The drop in the ruble’s value was almost certainly driven by the announcement of sanctions on Gazprombank, followed by the publication of economic statistics indicating continued overheating of the Russian economy. In response, the CB announced it would cease the purchase of foreign currencies until 2025.
  • However, the ruble remained above 100 to the US dollar until 20December 2024, leading to wide market expectations of another interest rate hike. The CBR’s decision to hold interest rates at the current level will likely add to the imbalances in the economy due to the inflationary effects of the depreciation, labour shortages and high government spending.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 30 December 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 30 December 2024
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 30, 2024
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 28 December 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 28 December 2024
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 28, 2024
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 23 December 2024 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 23 December 2024
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 23, 2024
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 17 December 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 17 December 2024
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 18, 2024
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Claims Control Over Kurakhove, Ukraine Denies Loss While Countering in Kursk
Next » Ukrainian Army – Finally – Admits ‘Shortfalls’ in High-Profile Brigade Armed and Equipped by France