“It is only now that we realize that these are not security guarantees. It was written ‘assurances’...”

The above quote from President Zelenskyy’s interview with American podcaster Friedman on the legal content of the Budapest Memorandum shows that the long-term subversive information campaign of Ukraine’s enemies to discredit the Memorandum has achieved its goal.

As a result of this mega-ISIS, not only ordinary citizens, but even the Head of State, which renounced nuclear weapons under the Budapest Memorandum, has been brainwashed to the point of considering the Memorandum an empty piece of paper!

BUT IN ACTUALITY, THE Budapest Memorandum was NOT SIGNED ABOUT ANY UNEXPLICABLE “ASSURANCES” that President Zelensky is talking about - IT IS EXCLUSIVELY ABOUT SECURITY GUARANTEES!

The word “assurances” outside the context of the Budapest Memorandum, for example, in the context of informal communication, can be translated in different ways.

But not in the context of an international legal agreement, which is the Budapest Memorandum!

On December 5, 1994, Ukraine, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States signed four EQUALLY AUTHENTIC copies of an international legal act called the Budapest Memorandum in English, Ukrainian and Russian.

This act is not a love letter where everyone hears what they want!

All copies, regardless of the language, have the same legal force!

The Ukrainian version of the Memorandum clearly states: “on security guarantees”; in Russian - ”о гарантиях безопасности”.

Therefore, from a legal point of view, since the texts in Ukrainian and Russian perfectly comply with the principle of legal certainty, this means only one thing without alternative: all parties to the Memorandum (including those who joined the Memorandum later) have assumed the obligations regarding security guarantees!

This is the only thing that the President of Ukraine should proceed from - both in general and in any international negotiations. In particular, in the upcoming negotiations with US President Trump.

This will be a strong position of Ukraine, and one that is consistent with the legal essence of the Memorandum. Without exaggeration, everything will depend on it, because security guarantees are guarantees in absolutely all areas.

If the current erroneous official position of Ukraine’s representatives - that the Memorandum contains some kind of “assurances” rather than “guarantees” - is not changed to the proper one, it will be treason and an irreparable blow to Ukraine.

Below are screenshots of the title of the Budapest Memorandum:

MEMORANDUM

ON SECURITY ASSURANCES IN CONNECTION

WITH UKRAINE’S ACCESSION TO THE TREATY ON THE

NON-PROLIFERATION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS

МЕМОРАНДУМ

ПРО ГАРАНТІЇ БЕЗПЕКИ У ЗВ’ЯЗКУ

З ПРИЄДНАННЯМ УКРАЇНИ ДО ДОГОВОРУ

ПРО НЕРОЗПОВСЮДЖЕННЯ ЯДЕРНОЇ ЗБРОЇ

МЕМОРАНДУМ

О ГАРАНТИЯХ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ В СВЯЗИ

С ПРИСОЕДИНЕНИЕМ УКРАИНЫ К ДОГОВОРУ

О НЕРАСПРОСТРАНЕНИЕ ЯДЕРНОГО ОРУЖИЯ

You can read HERE about how the rule of law principles are completely paralyzed in Ukraine and the statehood is being destroyed by the improper official interpretation of ONE WORD..