In 2024, Ukrainian drones carried out 81 attacks on oil refineries and fuel storage facilities across Russia, annexed Crimea, and occupied territories, according to a BBC Russian Service analysis based on government and media reports.

The strikes targeted both oil refineries and depots, with 31 attacks focused on refineries. Some facilities required extensive repairs, particularly in southern Russia, which was hit most frequently.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Around 20% of the strikes occurred in the Krasnodar Territory, with other affected areas including Rostov (eight attacks), Belgorod (six), and Orel and Volgograd (five each).

Attack frequency dropped sharply in the second half of the year. The Financial Times reported that US officials in March urged Ukraine to refrain from targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure, citing concerns over global oil prices and potential Russian retaliation.

Advertisement

These warnings followed a series of successful Ukrainian strikes ahead of Russia’s March 15-17 presidential election, which saw President Vladimir Putin claim a landslide victory amid contested legitimacy.

Kyiv’s advanced drone capabilities enabled attacks deep within Russian territory, leaving western Russian refineries vulnerable. According to former CIA analyst Helima Croft, these facilities account for 60% of Moscow’s oil exports.

The strikes caused significant disruptions to fuel production, reducing gasoline and diesel output and driving up prices.

Czechia Steps up Fight Against Russian Espionage
Other Topics of Interest

Czechia Steps up Fight Against Russian Espionage

Critics worry about the criminalization of legitimate activities and freedom of speech.

Reuters reported that idle refining capacity surged to 2.7 million tons in November, with year-to-date downtime rising by 17% compared to the previous year.

Major refineries, including NORSI and Volgograd Lukoil, faced delays and breakdowns, exacerbated by sanctions restricting access to Western technology critical for operations.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Ukraine in the EU: Could Poland’s EU Council Presidency Be Yanukovych’s Nightmare? Poland
ANALYSIS: Ukraine in the EU: Could Poland’s EU Council Presidency Be Yanukovych’s Nightmare?
By Michał Kujawski
1h ago
Armenian Government to Start EU Accession Process as Rift with Moscow Widens EU
Armenian Government to Start EU Accession Process as Rift with Moscow Widens
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Czechia Steps up Fight Against Russian Espionage Russia
Czechia Steps up Fight Against Russian Espionage
By Euractiv
1h ago
Cold Water, No Heating: Transnistria Struggles After Russia Cuts Gas War in Ukraine
Cold Water, No Heating: Transnistria Struggles After Russia Cuts Gas
By AFP
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Düsseldorf’s Rheinmetall Rumbles Towards Dominance of Ukrainian Arms Production
Next » International law is deliberately defamed by aggressors and other enemies of peace and international law and order.