In 2024, Ukrainian drones carried out 81 attacks on oil refineries and fuel storage facilities across Russia, annexed Crimea, and occupied territories, according to a BBC Russian Service analysis based on government and media reports.

The strikes targeted both oil refineries and depots, with 31 attacks focused on refineries. Some facilities required extensive repairs, particularly in southern Russia, which was hit most frequently.

Around 20% of the strikes occurred in the Krasnodar Territory, with other affected areas including Rostov (eight attacks), Belgorod (six), and Orel and Volgograd (five each).

Attack frequency dropped sharply in the second half of the year. The Financial Times reported that US officials in March urged Ukraine to refrain from targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure, citing concerns over global oil prices and potential Russian retaliation.

These warnings followed a series of successful Ukrainian strikes ahead of Russia’s March 15-17 presidential election, which saw President Vladimir Putin claim a landslide victory amid contested legitimacy.

Kyiv’s advanced drone capabilities enabled attacks deep within Russian territory, leaving western Russian refineries vulnerable. According to former CIA analyst Helima Croft, these facilities account for 60% of Moscow’s oil exports.

The strikes caused significant disruptions to fuel production, reducing gasoline and diesel output and driving up prices.

Reuters reported that idle refining capacity surged to 2.7 million tons in November, with year-to-date downtime rising by 17% compared to the previous year.

Major refineries, including NORSI and Volgograd Lukoil, faced delays and breakdowns, exacerbated by sanctions restricting access to Western technology critical for operations.