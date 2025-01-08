A Russian aerial strike on the industrial city of Zaporizhzhia late Wednesday afternoon killed thirteen people and wounded 30 more, regional governor Ivan Federov said on social media.

“The enemy attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia,” Federov said on Telegram alongside a video of the aftermath of the attack.

News of victims of the strikes continued to rise, from Federov’s initial report of explosions at 3:42 p.m., to his first announcement of one person killed at 4:27 p.m., to his announcement that 13 people had been killed at 5:39 p.m.

At 4:51 p.m. Federov reported that “seven medical teams, police officers, and emergency responders” were working at the scene of the Russian attack.

“There are no excuses for the terrorist country Russia,” Federov wrote. “My condolences to the families of the deceased.”