  • On 05 January 2025 in Russia’s Kursk oblast, Ukraine launched a limited armoured counter-attack against Russian forces. The attack came as Ukraine continues to defend its salient of territory in Kursk against persistent attacks by Russian and North Korean forces. Despite high casualties, Russia has only been able to make minor advances against Ukrainian-held territory in recent weeks.
  • In eastern Ukraine, Russia continued to focus attacks in central Donetsk oblast. Russian forces have largely seized the town of Kurakhove. Russia began assaults into the town in mid-November 2024. South of Pokrovsk, Russian forces have advanced westward, seizing several villages and occupying positions 4km from the south of the city. Central Donetsk oblast continues to be the most volatile area of the frontline in eastern Ukraine.
