  • In the northern Donetsk region, fighting has continued for control of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Russia has been attempting to gain control of the two towns, which serve as the gateway to the Donetsk cities of Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka, since early 2024.Russian forces attempted assaults in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk with armoured vehicles in late December 2024 and early January 2025.It is likely that these attacks were repelled in Chasiv Yar, but in Toretsk Russia has continued to advance.
  • Russian forces likely control at least 70 per cent of Toretsk, and have made grinding progress through the town, but urban fighting has inhibited rapid advancement. In Chasiv Yar, the Siverski Donets-Donbas canal serves as the current line of control.
  • Advancing Russian forces are frequently targeted by UkrainianUAV operators as they approach the canal. Russian forces have been attempting to interdict Ukrainian logistics routes in and out of these towns.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Incoming White House Team: Trump’s Excellent Negotiating Skills Will Bring Ukraine Peace War in Ukraine
Incoming White House Team: Trump’s Excellent Negotiating Skills Will Bring Ukraine Peace
By Stefan Korshak
57m ago
Kremlin Declines to Comment on North Korean POWs in Ukraine War in Ukraine
Kremlin Declines to Comment on North Korean POWs in Ukraine
By AFP
4h ago
Seoul Says 300 North Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting Ukraine War in Ukraine
Seoul Says 300 North Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting Ukraine
By AFP
10h ago
How Musicians Use Their Cultural Identity to Fight War in Ukraine
How Musicians Use Their Cultural Identity to Fight
By Allison Jiang
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Seoul Says 300 North Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting Ukraine
Next » World Briefing: January 13, 2025