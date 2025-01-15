- Russia launched approximately 1,700 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS) of varying types into Ukraine in the month of December 2024, a decrease from November’s total of 2,300. This was the first time that a decline in numbers has been seen since March to April2024. It is likely that weather factors impacted operations early in the month, possibly evidenced through several nights of waves greater than 100 OWA UAS that followed periods of particularly low or no activity.
- The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 53% of Russian OWA UAS were shot down, while the remainder were disrupted using electronic warfare or had already flown off course without causing a significant threat. Various factors can impact the monthly launch rates positively or negatively, however it remains likely that Russia can sustain numbers in excess of at least 1,500 per month.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 January 2025.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 13, 2025
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/IOfPrFb50D#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/78uq1VFBsV
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter