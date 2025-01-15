Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange of the year with Ukraine bringing home 25 Ukrainian men and women from captivity, reportedly returning an equal number to Russia.

“These are our soldiers and civilians,” President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on social media Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15.

The repatriated military personnel included soldiers, sailors, and sergeants that defended the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions, as well as the city of Mariupol, including Azovstal, Zelensky’s statement reads.

“We also managed to bring back wounded Ukrainian servicemen from the Kursk region,” the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

“The youngest of those freed is 24 years old. The oldest is 60. These people have endured a lot without proper medical care and with inhumane treatment in enemy captivity.”