A Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig in the centre of the country on Friday, Jan. 17,  killed three people and wounded others, the regional governor said.

The industrial city, which is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been under persistent Russian bombardment since the beginning of the Kremlin’s invasion in February 2022.

The governor of the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak announced the death toll on social media and blamed Russia for the attack.

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul added on social media that three more people had been wounded.

Lysak said a residential building and an educational facility had been damaged in the strike.

He shared a video showing a multiple-storey building with its roof ripped open and debris littering the street below.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Russian forces had struck the industrial hub with ballistic missiles.

The city, which lies some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the front line, had an estimated population of around 600,000 people before Russia launched its full scale invasion.

