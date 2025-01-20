Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police prevented the murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health, the SBU press service stated on Monday, Jan. 20.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, in October 2024, a woman died in one of Kyiv’s hospitals after sustaining injuries in a car accident. On duty that day was Serhiy Dubrov, an anesthesiologist, who now serves at First Deputy Minister of Health.

Friends of the deceased concluded that he was to blame for her death and, as a result, planned his murder. This is when the idea to kill the official emerged, the SBU alleges.

According to the SBU, the accomplices rented an apartment in the residential complex where the official resides and began monitoring him. Additionally, to avoid detection, they frequently changed vehicles. To eliminate the official, they spent months studying his daily schedule and travel routes. They also trained for the assassination by practicing shooting at a private firing range for an extended period.

Later, the accused began searching for a weapon seller on the black market. However, during the transaction to purchase a pistol, they were apprehended by SBU and National Police officers.

The suspects have been charged with premeditated murder and face up to 15 years in prison.