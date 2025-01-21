The United States resumed its proud tradition of a peaceful and civil transfer of presidential power on Monday, inaugurating its 47th president, Donald Trump, who skipped the last inauguration after he lost the 2020 elections and his followers violently assaulted Capitol Hill in a deadly protest he fomented.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris smiled politely in the front row as Trump delivered an address that described a country in crisis brought about by flaws in their administration, and promised far-reaching policy reversals, including measures to codify gender descriptions to “male” and “female” only, and to regain control of the Panama Canal by force if necessary. He spoke of a foreign policy that “expands our territory” but in this address did not repeat the claims made in previous press conferences that he intends to annex Greenland.

Trump promised to overhaul what he described in his address as a “weaponized” federal Justice Department after a jury of civilians in a New York State Court unanimously found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after he paid hush money to a porn star. (Just minutes before the inauguration, Biden issued pre-emptive, irrevocable pardons for his siblings and other members of his family after Trump’s consiglieri had threatened legal vendettas against them.)

America’s 45th and 47th president presented his account of how his opponents had tried to defeat him through judicial harassment and even assassination attempts, describing how a gunman’s bullet at a Pennsylvania rally last year grazed his right earlobe.

Trump said he had been “tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history.”

“I was saved by God to make America great again,” he said to raucous applause.