The UK is considering setting up military bases in Ukraine, according to a new agreement marking a 100-year partnership signed between the two countries. The details were shared in a document published by the British government on Jan. 16 following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kyiv.

The agreement says both sides will explore options for building and maintaining defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, supply depots, and equipment reserves. These facilities could be used to reinforce Ukraine’s defenses if faced with a future serious threat.

Under the deal, the UK has committed to providing Ukraine with at least £3 billion ($3.7 billion) in military aid each year up until 2030-31, with a promise of additional support as needed.

There was also a classified section of the agreement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at. According to Zelensky, this includes strategies to boost Ukraine’s future stability and development.

While reports suggest Starmer and Zelensky also discussed the potential of deploying peacekeeping forces after the war, the UK has not yet committed to sending troops to Ukraine, to avoid the risk of escalating the war further before any peace deal was reached.

During his visit, Starmer announced new military support, including artillery and the Gravehawk mobile air defense system. He promised that “the UK would provide even more aid in 2025 than it has in the past.”

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday, Jan. 15, that France and the UK are reportedly exploring options for the deployment of military personnel to Ukraine as part of any future peacekeeping mission.

The discussions, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, assume a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. Macron had previously raised the idea with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

While Downing Street and the Élysée Palace have not denied the talks took place, further details remain closely guarded. Sources suggest that while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has engaged with the concept in principle, he has yet to fully commit.