The UK is considering setting up military bases in Ukraine, according to a new agreement marking a 100-year partnership signed between the two countries. The details were shared in a document published by the British government on Jan. 16 following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kyiv.

The agreement says both sides will explore options for building and maintaining defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, supply depots, and equipment reserves. These facilities could be used to reinforce Ukraine’s defenses if faced with a future serious threat.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Under the deal, the UK has committed to providing Ukraine with at least £3 billion ($3.7 billion) in military aid each year up until 2030-31, with a promise of additional support as needed.

Advertisement

There was also a classified section of the agreement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at. According to Zelensky, this includes strategies to boost Ukraine’s future stability and development.

While reports suggest Starmer and Zelensky also discussed the potential of deploying peacekeeping forces after the war, the UK has not yet committed to sending troops to Ukraine, to avoid the risk of escalating the war further before any peace deal was reached.

During his visit, Starmer announced new military support, including artillery and the Gravehawk mobile air defense system. He promised that “the UK would provide even more aid in 2025 than it has in the past.”

What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge
Other Topics of Interest

What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge

Do you know the key events that shaped the war in Ukraine this week? Stay up-to-date with Kyiv Post’s latest quiz covering the most significant stories over the last seven days.

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday, Jan. 15, that France and the UK are reportedly exploring options for the deployment of military personnel to Ukraine as part of any future peacekeeping mission.

The discussions, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, assume a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. Macron had previously raised the idea with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

While Downing Street and the Élysée Palace have not denied the talks took place, further details remain closely guarded. Sources suggest that while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has engaged with the concept in principle, he has yet to fully commit.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on UK
Will Ukraine Be Pushed Into Concessions? Ukraine
Will Ukraine Be Pushed Into Concessions?
By Bohdan Nahaylo
2d ago
World Briefing: January 17, 2025 US
World Briefing: January 17, 2025
By Michael Bociurkiw
Jan. 17
UK Weighs Three Scenarios for Possible Troop Deployments to Ukraine France
UK Weighs Three Scenarios for Possible Troop Deployments to Ukraine
By Julia Struck
Jan. 16
Blasts in Kyiv as UK’s Starmer Visits to Ink ‘100-Year’ Accord War in Ukraine
Blasts in Kyiv as UK’s Starmer Visits to Ink ‘100-Year’ Accord
By AFP
Jan. 16
Read Next
‘Just Peace’ and ‘Lasting Peace’ – Nations React to Trump’s Inauguration Ukraine
‘Just Peace’ and ‘Lasting Peace’ – Nations React to Trump’s Inauguration
By AFP
2h ago
Russian Disinformation and Biden’s Battle to Sell Support for Ukraine War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russian Disinformation and Biden’s Battle to Sell Support for Ukraine
By Katie Livingstone
9h ago
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge Ukraine
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge
By Katie Livingstone
2d ago
Germany Could Send Troops to Future Ukraine Buffer Zone: Minister War in Ukraine
Germany Could Send Troops to Future Ukraine Buffer Zone: Minister
By AFP
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kyiv Charges Generals for Failure to Defend Kharkiv Region During Russia’s 2024 Offensive
Next » SBU Reports Foiling Assassination Plot Against Ukraine’s Deputy Health Minister