Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned Ukraine on Tuesday against making “hostile and aggressive” statements, threatening unspecified responses if Kyiv doesn’t change course.

The nationalist leader, one of US President Donald Trump’s and Moscow’s closest partners in the European Union, blasted Kyiv for its decision to halt Russian gas transit to Central Europe.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump’s return to the White House has emboldened nationalist politicians around the world.

“The way Ukrainians have refused to settle this in a negotiated way is simply unacceptable. Aggressive and hostile statements are coming from Kyiv, and this is not the way to resolve these issues,” Orban said after holding talks with his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico.

Advertisement

“I would like to point out that Kyiv no longer sits so firmly in the saddle, that it can afford this,” he told reporters in Bratislava.

“The changes taking place in the world are working against Kyiv, weakening its position. If it remains aggressive and hostile, it will lose out. We will end up getting angry and we will take countermeasures,” he added.

Orban has repeatedly called for peace talks and refused to send military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022, and said his “pro-peace” position has become the “mainstream” in the Western world with Trump’s return.

Orban said on Monday that the United States now has a “patriotic, peace-loving, migration-rejecting, family-oriented president”.

Reality Bites – Trump Tells Kellogg to End War in Ukraine in 100 Days
Other Topics of Interest

Reality Bites – Trump Tells Kellogg to End War in Ukraine in 100 Days

The Wall Street Journal says the new president gave the new deadline to his special envoy to Ukraine despite most, especially those in the Kremlin, saying it is unachievable.

The Hungarian premier voiced opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership, insisting it “will never have unanimous support” in the alliance and “there is no point in talking about it.”

“The Russians have made it clear that they are prepared to challenge Ukraine’s NATO membership at the cost of war and military aggression. So the question is not whether we want to give Ukraine NATO membership, but whether we want to go to war against Russia.”

“Everything must be done to bring about peace, and membership of Ukraine-NATO is tantamount to war, so we do not support it,” Orban said.

Advertisement

Fico stressed he will oppose accepting Ukraine into NATO, claiming “it is a big risk as it could lead to World War 3”.

The Slovak premier ended military aid to Ukraine when he took over from a centre-right government in October 2023.

Like Orban, Fico has been advocating peace talks with Russia.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Hungary
Ukraine Suggests it is ‘Ready to Replace’ Hungary in EU and NATO Ukraine
Ukraine Suggests it is ‘Ready to Replace’ Hungary in EU and NATO
By TVP World
Jan. 9
Hungary Officially Denied a Billion Euros of EU funds Hungary
Hungary Officially Denied a Billion Euros of EU funds
By AFP
Jan. 1
EU Darling Poland Replaces ‘Irritating’ Hungary at Bloc’s Helm Poland
EU Darling Poland Replaces ‘Irritating’ Hungary at Bloc’s Helm
By AFP
Dec. 31, 2024
Orban Plans to Block EU Sanctions on Russia Ahead of Trump Inauguration Hungary
Orban Plans to Block EU Sanctions on Russia Ahead of Trump Inauguration
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 20, 2024
Read Next
Zelensky Calls for 200,000 Peacekeepers, Rejects Troop Reduction Demands Zelensky
Zelensky Calls for 200,000 Peacekeepers, Rejects Troop Reduction Demands
By Kyiv Post
6m ago
Israel Offers Seized Russian Weapons From Hezbollah Raids to Ukraine War in Ukraine
Israel Offers Seized Russian Weapons From Hezbollah Raids to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
34m ago
Reality Bites – Trump Tells Kellogg to End War in Ukraine in 100 Days NATO
Reality Bites – Trump Tells Kellogg to End War in Ukraine in 100 Days
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Ukrainian Special Ops Storm Russian Trenches: Close Combat Captured on Video Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Special Ops Storm Russian Trenches: Close Combat Captured on Video
By Julia Struck
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 21, 2025
Next » Trump Tests Whether Bulldozer Can Also Be Peacemaker