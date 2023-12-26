Latest

Brussels Develops Measures to Prevent Hungary from Stalling Ukraine Funding
Ukraine
15 hours ago
Brussels Develops Measures to Prevent Hungary from Stalling Ukraine Funding
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
By Leo Chiu
Hungarian FM in Ukraine to Prepare Orban-Zelensky Meeting
Ukraine
21 hours ago
Hungarian FM in Ukraine to Prepare Orban-Zelensky Meeting
Kyiv and Budapest seeking to patch up their differences and find a formula for cooperation.
By AFP
EU Ready for Tough Measures Against Hungary if Orban Continues to Block Aid to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 13:35
EU Ready for Tough Measures Against Hungary if Orban Continues to Block Aid to Ukraine
European leaders will consider taking strong action against Hungary if it continues to block the €50 billion aid package for Ukraine at an extraordinary leaders' summit on Feb. 1.
By Kyiv Post
Eurotopics: Was Release of Funds for Hungary Legal?
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 10:06
Eurotopics: Was Release of Funds for Hungary Legal?
A selection from what European papers are saying.
By Eurotopics
Hungary Proposes 'Yearly' Review of EU Aid to Ukraine Amid 'Frozen Funds' Dispute
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 15:34
Hungary Proposes 'Yearly' Review of EU Aid to Ukraine Amid 'Frozen Funds' Dispute
Lawmakers insist Budapest had not fulfilled the reforms demanded for the release of frozen funds and accused the commission of caving in to pressure from far-right populist Orban.
By AFP
Hungary Ready to Provide Ukraine Aid if Outside EU Budget
War in Ukraine
Jan. 17, 08:21
Hungary Ready to Provide Ukraine Aid if Outside EU Budget
Following Hungary's veto, Brussels has been scrambling to provide a financial lifeline to the war-torn Ukraine as US support for Kyiv has also been tied up due to a political dispute.
By AFP
EU Will Approve €50 Billion to Ukraine Even Without Hungary – Kuleba
War in Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
EU Will Approve €50 Billion to Ukraine Even Without Hungary – Kuleba
The Ukrainian foreign minister is confident that despite the obstructionism of Hungary’s Viktor Orban, the EU will come through with a proposed €50 billion ($55 billion) for Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Turkey's Parliament Resumes Debate on Sweden's NATO Bid
NATO
Dec. 26, 2023
Turkey's Parliament Resumes Debate on Sweden's NATO Bid
Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defence organisation after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
By AFP
Eurotopics: EU Accession Talks - Ukraine Set to Join The Bloc?
Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
Eurotopics: EU Accession Talks - Ukraine Set to Join The Bloc?
A selection of what European newspapers are saying.
By Eurotopics
Hungary's Uncertain Future in the EU | Bohdan Nahaylo
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
Hungary's Uncertain Future in the EU | Bohdan Nahaylo
To discuss the EU's next moves and what Viktor Orban has up his sleeve, Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World. 
By Kyiv Post
Erdogan Visits Hungary in Bid to Deepen Bilateral Ties
Turkey
Dec. 18, 2023
Erdogan Visits Hungary in Bid to Deepen Bilateral Ties
Energy security and Sweden's NATO membership are expected to be on the agenda, with Hungary and Turkey being the only holdouts not having ratified the country's bid yet.
By AFP
EU Contemplates Suspending Hungary's Voting Rights Over Ukraine Aid Dispute - FT
Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
EU Contemplates Suspending Hungary's Voting Rights Over Ukraine Aid Dispute - FT
Should diplomatic efforts fail, EU countries may proceed to forge an agreement on assistance to Ukraine without Hungary's involvement.
By Kyiv Post
Euros Fight Back!!!
Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
OPINION: Euros Fight Back!!!
The European Union (EU) just delivered a major blow to Vladimir Putin, on December 14, by agreeing to open accession talks with Ukraine, the author writes.
By Diane Francis
Orban is Plain Wrong on Ukraine
Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
OPINION: Orban is Plain Wrong on Ukraine
"I would argue from a public finance management perspective, that Ukraine is better prepared now than Hungary was in 1994-1998," the author writes.
By Timothy Ash
Blackmail, Bluff or Brinksmanship? Orban Rattles EU Unity
Europe
Dec. 16, 2023
ANALYSIS: Blackmail, Bluff or Brinksmanship? Orban Rattles EU Unity
Across two days of debate in Brussels, the Hungarian premier adopted an uncompromising tone in public, but behind closed doors the decision-making process played out within the structure of EU rules.
By AFP
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.
By AFP