Latest
Ukraine
15 hours ago
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
Ukraine
21 hours ago
Kyiv and Budapest seeking to patch up their differences and find a formula for cooperation.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 13:35
European leaders will consider taking strong action against Hungary if it continues to block the €50 billion aid package for Ukraine at an extraordinary leaders' summit on Feb. 1.
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 10:06
A selection from what European papers are saying.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 15:34
Lawmakers insist Budapest had not fulfilled the reforms demanded for the release of frozen funds and accused the commission of caving in to pressure from far-right populist Orban.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 17, 08:21
Following Hungary's veto, Brussels has been scrambling to provide a financial lifeline to the war-torn Ukraine as US support for Kyiv has also been tied up due to a political dispute.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
The Ukrainian foreign minister is confident that despite the obstructionism of Hungary’s Viktor Orban, the EU will come through with a proposed €50 billion ($55 billion) for Ukraine.
NATO
Dec. 26, 2023
Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defence organisation after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
A selection of what European newspapers are saying.
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
To discuss the EU's next moves and what Viktor Orban has up his sleeve, Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World.
Turkey
Dec. 18, 2023
Energy security and Sweden's NATO membership are expected to be on the agenda, with Hungary and Turkey being the only holdouts not having ratified the country's bid yet.
Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
Should diplomatic efforts fail, EU countries may proceed to forge an agreement on assistance to Ukraine without Hungary's involvement.
Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
The European Union (EU) just delivered a major blow to Vladimir Putin, on December 14, by agreeing to open accession talks with Ukraine, the author writes.
Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
"I would argue from a public finance management perspective, that Ukraine is better prepared now than Hungary was in 1994-1998," the author writes.
Europe
Dec. 16, 2023
Across two days of debate in Brussels, the Hungarian premier adopted an uncompromising tone in public, but behind closed doors the decision-making process played out within the structure of EU rules.
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.