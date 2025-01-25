  • As of mid-January 2025, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) forces had highly likely sustained around 4,000 casualties in offensive combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Kursk oblast, Russia. Of these, approximately a quarter were killed in action.
  • The total casualties amount to more than a third of the approximately 11,000 DRPK combat troops deployed to the Kursk region. The high rate of DPRK losses in a short time period has almost certainly significantly deteriorated DPRK forces capacity to conduct offensive combat operations in support of Russia’s attempts to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk.
  • Despite significant combat casualties, DPRK troops have only achieved tactical gains in Kursk. Russian and DPRK forces are almost certainly experiencing interoperability difficulties. The two forces do not share a common language and DPRK troops almost certainly have difficulties integrating into Russia’s command-and-control structure.
More on British Intelligence
