  • In the northern Ukrainian oblast of Kharkiv, Russian forces have gradually expanded a bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil river.The bridgehead was initially established in late November 2024, and since then Russian forces have made tactical advances in the area.
  • Russia’s focus in the area is the town of Dvorichna, which is contested between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Russia is also contesting for the town of Zapadne, 4km west from the Oskil.
  • Russia is almost certainly attempting to apply pressure to the logistics hub of Kupiansk, also located on the Oskil river, approximately 12 km south of the bridgehead. Russian forces already control the supply lines east and south of the city, and are likely attempting to take control over northern supply routes into the city.
