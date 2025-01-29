- On 8 January 2025, Ukrainian uncrewed aerial systems reportedly struck Kristall oil depot, Russia, 8km from the Engels-2 Airbase. The strike caused large scale fires within the petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) storage area of the depot, reportedly taking several days to extinguish.
- A further strike was also reportedly conducted on the night of 14 January 2025, once again targeting Kristall oil depot, reigniting the fire and causing further infrastructure damage to the site. Analysis of imagery from 21 January 2025 highlights 4 assessed destroyed POL tanks and 10 assessed damaged POL tanks.
- The repeated strikes indicate an increased Ukrainian ability to target Russian infrastructure.
