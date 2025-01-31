On X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 28 Franak Viačorka, a senior aide to exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, listed the countries that congratulated the Belarusian dictator on his “reelection” in the fake presidential election held on Jan. 26.  

No real surprises that most of the former Soviet republics that have remained in Moscow’s orbit did so. They are: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. 

This time, no Armenia, but Azerbaijan has joined the endorsers and friends of Russian-style despotism. China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Vietnam and Pakistan also joined this group.

Since Viacorks’s post, Iran, Turkey, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have also congratulated Lukashenko.

From the European countries only Serbia, and an official from Bosnia-Herzegovina welcomed Lukashenko’s continuation in power. 

40 countries condemned the elections, together with Tsihhanouskaia, as a farce.

