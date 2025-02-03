Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces reportedly struck a dormitory holding Russian civilians in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast on February 1 as Russian authorities widely attempted to deny Russian responsibility for the strike and blame Ukraine.
  • Russia continues efforts to illegally deport Ukrainian children to occupied Crimea and Russia under the guise of evacuation and rehabilitation programs.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Lyman, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russian forces continue to forcibly mobilize civilians in occupied Ukraine into the Russian military in violation of the Geneva Convention.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Christina Harward, Olivia Gibson, Davit Gasparyan, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 1, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 1, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 31, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 31, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 30, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 30, 2025
By ISW
Jan. 31
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 29, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 29, 2025
By ISW
Jan. 30
Read Next
Musk Announces USAID Shutdown, Says It’s ‘A Bowl of Worms’ War in Ukraine
Musk Announces USAID Shutdown, Says It’s ‘A Bowl of Worms’
By Julia Struck
1h ago
Threads Leading to Q.V. and Dopey US Foreign Policy War in Ukraine
OPINION: Threads Leading to Q.V. and Dopey US Foreign Policy
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
US Push for Ukraine Elections Deemed Unrealistic in Kyiv War in Ukraine
US Push for Ukraine Elections Deemed Unrealistic in Kyiv
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
White House Spoke to Kremlin About Ending Russia’s War Against Ukraine Ukraine
White House Spoke to Kremlin About Ending Russia’s War Against Ukraine
By Katie Livingstone
14h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous White House Spoke to Kremlin About Ending Russia’s War Against Ukraine
Next » Eyeing Trump and Putin, EU, UK, NATO Leaders Talk Defense