Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russia continues to leverage its partnerships with US adversaries, including North Korea, to offset the resource shortages constraining Russia’s economy and war effort.
  • The arrival of North Korean workers to Russia demonstrates how Russia, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), is violating UNSC Resolution 2397.
  • North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un continues to reiterate his support for Russia and its war effort in Ukraine.
  • German authorities reportedly failed to down suspected Russian reconnaissance drones flying near a German military facility in January 2025 where Ukrainian forces have undergone training.
  • Russia appears to be leveraging the technological innovations it is developing in its war in Ukraine directly against NATO states.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Vovchansk.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russia continues efforts to recruit Russians and citizens of other Commonwealth of Independent State (CIS) countries to sign military service contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, and George Barros.

