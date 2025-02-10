Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russia continues to leverage its partnerships with US adversaries, including North Korea, to offset the resource shortages constraining Russia’s economy and war effort.
- The arrival of North Korean workers to Russia demonstrates how Russia, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), is violating UNSC Resolution 2397.
- North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un continues to reiterate his support for Russia and its war effort in Ukraine.
- German authorities reportedly failed to down suspected Russian reconnaissance drones flying near a German military facility in January 2025 where Ukrainian forces have undergone training.
- Russia appears to be leveraging the technological innovations it is developing in its war in Ukraine directly against NATO states.
- Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Vovchansk.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Novosilka.
- Russia continues efforts to recruit Russians and citizens of other Commonwealth of Independent State (CIS) countries to sign military service contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, and George Barros.
See the original here.
