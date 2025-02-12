On Tuesday, the Ukrainian national team won 16 medals in winter sports at the Invictus Games in Canada.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Ukrainian competitors won prizes in four of the five adaptive sports on Tuesday.

In alpine skiing, Ukraine won three medals, including two silver and one gold. In cross-country skiing, the Ukrainian team achieved remarkable success by securing two gold, two silver, and one bronze medals. Ukraine also received two medals in snowboarding: one gold and one bronze. Ukrainian athletes won two more gold, two bronze and one silver medal in biathlon. Finally, at the end of a busy day of competition, Ilia Haiduk brought Ukraine a bronze medal in skeleton.

It is worth noting that there is no official summary table of medalists at the Invictus Games, as the competition focuses on the rehabilitation of injured military and service personnel, not on sporting achievements.

VANCOUVER, CANADA - FEBRUARY 11: Athletes Alpine event during the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler at Whistler Blackcomb on February 11, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

As Ukrinform reported, the Invictus Games kicked off in Canada on Saturday. This is an international event in adaptive sports for wounded, injured or sick service military personnel and veterans.

The inaugural Invictus Games took place in London in 2014. The Ukrainian team participated for the first time in 2017.

This year, the Ukrainian team consists of 35 athletes who have all served in the combat zone in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014. In total, more than 550 wounded soldiers from 23 countries are participating in this year’s Games.

