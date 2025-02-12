The forum was held on Feb. 11, 2025, bringing together participants to discuss the essential steps needed by society and authorities to safeguard and strengthen democracy in Ukraine during the war and recovery period.

Organizers: Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), in partnership with the Network for the Protection of National Interests “ANTS” and the Civil Network “OPORA.”

Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine: “This is our war. This is a war about the future of not only Ukraine but also the European security order. Things that were unimaginable three years ago are now a reality—using European peace facilities to support your defense industry.”

Sean Boyd, Deputy Head of the Canadian Diplomatic Mission to Ukraine: “We are always impressed by the resilience and bravery of Ukrainians. Under Canada’s G7 presidency in 2025, Ukraine will remain a priority regardless of political changes in our government. We stand with you and will continue to stand with you.”

Alex Sobel, Member of the UK Parliament: “Your fight for democracy is our fight for democracy. You are not just defending your own country but democracy across Europe and the world.”

Vitaliy Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv: “When the war ends, a third of the troops will return and will need jobs immediately. Elections will begin, and I fear this could lead to dangerous conflicts.”

Olena Shulyak, Head of the ‘Servant of the People’ party: “During wartime, elections cannot be held—primarily because the military must have the right to vote and be elected. We cannot fail them. Such discussions are inappropriate at this stage.”

Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the ‘European Solidarity’ parliamentary faction: “We are entering a very difficult period where the key principle—‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’—is being violated. Every day, we see reports in the media about various plans and hints, but where is Ukraine in all of this?”

Serhii Prytula, Ukrainian public and political figure, volunteer: “In Ukraine, political parties simply distance themselves from civil society. True unity means no one tries to take all the credit, but instead, everyone joins hands and works together toward a common goal.”

Yuliia ‘Taira’ Paievska, Ukrainian servicemember and paramedic: “I see growing political infighting over electoral mandates. But first, let’s defeat the enemy—ensure their complete defeat. Then, and only then, can we start dividing the spoils, agreed?”

“If we don’t defend our land at the front, there will be no country left to hold elections in.”

Olha Aivazovska, Head of the Board of the Civil Network OPORA NGO: “Ukraine remains in the active, intense phase of the war... yet the political process has resumed. If we want to maintain global support, we must begin preparing for the first post-war elections.”

Oleksandr Kornienko, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: “I don’t see the possibility of holding elections before the end of martial law. The question of when and how to hold elections in Ukraine is of great interest to the entire world—both our allies and, unfortunately, our enemies.”