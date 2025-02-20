Denys Shmyhal said he had had a “fruitful” talk with Donald Tusk, during which he thanked Poland’s prime minister for his support in passing the EU’s 16th round of sanctions against Russia.

Shmyhal said the conversation had touched on bilateral cooperation, including military logistics, as well as progress in Ukraine’s integration with the EU.

“We appreciate the support of our Polish friends on many issues,” Shmyhal was quoted by the Polish Press Agency as saying. “I am convinced that Europe, like never before, is united in its support of Ukraine.”