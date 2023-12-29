Latest
Jan. 20, 15:08
Russian news site says Britain’s favorite dish has come under threat from a Kremlin plan to rip up the sixty-year-old agreement that allows the UK to fish in Russia’s Arctic waters.
Jan. 16, 15:11
As Russia’s prime minister echoed Putin’s plans to replace foreign commercial aircraft with domestic models, its airlines staggered from one safety and financial crisis to another.
Jan. 15, 22:13
Zelensky also welcomed Switzerland's participation in creating a fair tribunal for war criminals.
Jan. 14, 12:23
As Davos deliberates on the economic future, the call from Kyiv is resolute: put an end to Russian oil and gas, and you will not only end the war in Ukraine but also slow the spread of autocracy.
Jan. 14, 09:12
If the West enforced a uniform travel ban and more stringent banking restrictions on all Russians, it will test whether society accepts the hype surrounding “multipolarity” and “de-dollarization.”
Jan. 3, 11:00
The investigation was triggered by the revelation that the two children of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich possess Lithuanian passports, potentially aiding him in evading international sanctions.
Dec. 29, 2023
Shelling kills two civilians near Dnipro River; Russian mines nearly sink grain ship; Kremlin’s assaults have killed more than 500 Ukrainian kids; New US sanctions levied on Russia-linked financiers