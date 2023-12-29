Latest

Putin May Be About to Declare War on Britain’s Fish and Chips Suppers
Russia
Jan. 20, 15:08
Russian news site says Britain’s favorite dish has come under threat from a Kremlin plan to rip up the sixty-year-old agreement that allows the UK to fish in Russia’s Arctic waters.
By Kyiv Post
Kremlin’s Plan to Build 1,000 Airliners Might Be Too Late to Save Russia’s Airlines
Putin
Jan. 16, 15:11
As Russia’s prime minister echoed Putin’s plans to replace foreign commercial aircraft with domestic models, its airlines staggered from one safety and financial crisis to another.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Missile Parts Coming from ‘Shady Ties’ in Other Countries Zelensky Says in Bern
Zelensky
Jan. 15, 22:13
Zelensky also welcomed Switzerland's participation in creating a fair tribunal for war criminals.
By Kyiv Post
A Call from Kyiv to Davos: Curbing Russian Oil and Gas Would Bring Peace in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 14, 12:23
As Davos deliberates on the economic future, the call from Kyiv is resolute: put an end to Russian oil and gas, and you will not only end the war in Ukraine but also slow the spread of autocracy.
By Euractiv
Gulf Insider: Targeting Russian Passports Can Invalidate Putin’s ‘New World Order’ Narrative EXCLUSIVE
Putin
Jan. 14, 09:12
If the West enforced a uniform travel ban and more stringent banking restrictions on all Russians, it will test whether society accepts the hype surrounding “multipolarity” and “de-dollarization.”
By Saahil Menon
Lithuanians Under Scrutiny for Connections With Sanctioned Russians
Russia
Jan. 3, 11:00
The investigation was triggered by the revelation that the two children of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich possess Lithuanian passports, potentially aiding him in evading international sanctions.
By Kyiv Post
‘Tightening the Screws on Russia’s War Machine’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 29
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
Shelling kills two civilians near Dnipro River; Russian mines nearly sink grain ship; Kremlin’s assaults have killed more than 500 Ukrainian kids; New US sanctions levied on Russia-linked financiers
By John Moretti