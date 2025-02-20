A Russian glide bomb struck an apartment building in the southern city of Kherson early on Thursday, Feb. 20, causing severe destruction and injuries. According to Roman Mrochko , head of the city’s military administration, Russian forces dropped three guided glide bombs on the area.

Putin’s forces have just attacked residential buildings with aerial guided bombs in Kherson. Rescue efforts are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NMttKKLGua

One of the bombs hit a multi-story building in the Central district, destroying several floors. Photos shared by Mrochko show the extent of the damage.

At least five people were injured, including two 13-year-old twins - a boy and a girl. Their mother is believed to be trapped under the rubble, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional administration.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Rescue teams are working at the site to find survivors.