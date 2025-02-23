  • Russian military commanders are ‘forcing’ men mobilised in 2022 to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence, according to independent Russian media outlet Verstka.
  • Whilst contracts given to Russian soldiers are said to have formal end dates, they can reportedly run indefinitely, with those who refuse to sign threatened with being sent into ‘meat grinder’ assaults with survival rates as low as 10-15 per cent.
  • Russian efforts to coerce mobilised soldiers to sign indefinite contracts are highly likely motivated in part by a lack of experienced soldiers, with Russia having sustained approximately 860,000 killed and wounded since invading Ukraine in 2022. This has severely depleted the number of Russian personnel with more than rudimentary levels of training.
  • Russia’s leadership also almost certainly perceives such measures as reducing the potential requirement for further domestically unpopular mobilisations. After Putin’s announcement of the partial mobilisation in 2022, hundreds of thousands of young and educated Russians chose to leave the country rather than participate in the illegal Russian invasion. This has substantially contributed to long-term difficulties for Russia’s labour market.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 18 February 2025 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 18 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 16 February 2025 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 16 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 16
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 14 February 2025 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 14 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 15
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 11 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 11 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 13
Read Next
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris BREAKING War in Ukraine
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris
By UkrInform
5h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 22, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 22, 2025
By ISW
6h ago
US Threatens to Cut Starlink Access in Ukraine If No Rare Earth Minerals Deal Signed Ukraine
US Threatens to Cut Starlink Access in Ukraine If No Rare Earth Minerals Deal Signed
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
Worldwide Marches Planned This Weekend Condemning 3rd Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine Ukraine
Worldwide Marches Planned This Weekend Condemning 3rd Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
« Previous Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine
Next » World Briefing: February 23, 2025