Ukrainian air defense units have destroyed 138 Russian drones. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force
Russian forces attacked Ukrainian regions with ballistic missiles, 267 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 22-23 February, according to an official Ukrainian Air Force post on Facebook, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.
Col. Yurii Ihnat, Head of Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, pointed out that this marks the largest number of drones in a single attack since the full-scale war began.
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 138 of the 267 drones launched by Russia. Meanwhile, 119 drones disappeared from radar, 3 flew towards Russia and 1 headed towards Belarus.
Russian forces are reported to have launched the drones from areas of the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in occupied Crimea.
The Russians also launched three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea.
As of 08:00, the drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
The Russian bombardment has affected Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Russian drones targeted Kyiv, with fires breaking out in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts due to falling debris, according to state media Ukrinform.
Emergency workers have released images showing the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight, which sparked multiple fires across several districts. Firefighters have already extinguished the blazes.
In a post on Telegram, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said the attacks caused significant damage in multiple locations, Ukrinform reports.
In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out in a single-story private house and was extinguished over an area of 100 square meters.
In the Darnytskyi district, one attack damaged a private home and several vehicles; the resulting fire was put out with improvised means. Another strike ignited a single-story building, with flames spreading to a neighboring structure before firefighters contained the blaze within 35 square meters.
In the Pecherskyi district, a non-residential building sustained window damage, but no fires were reported.
Reports of potential casualties are being verified.
