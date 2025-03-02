“The West” as we knew it no longer seems to exist: the recent vote in the UN Security Council, US Vice President JD Vance’s speech in Munich, new tariffs and the revival of Russian-American relations all demonstrate how the US is transforming its foreign policy under President Trump. The media assess the consequences for Europe – and its options for new partners.

Finally, a leading political power

Europe now bears a formidable responsibility, writes former Hungarian finance minister Lajos Bokros in Hungary’s Élet és Irodalom:

In the next four years the role of the EU and Nato’s European members will be spectacularly enhanced. ... Whether anything remains of the rules-based Western world order, or whether it can be rebuilt, will depend primarily on the behavior of European countries - and of course Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, etc. Europe is now getting what it has long yearned for: the role of the civilized and responsible political leader of the free world. It has been handed a huge opportunity, but also the historic responsibility that goes with it. We can only hope that it proves capable of using it.

All about spheres of influence

Trump and Putin are not interested in preserving the existing world order, emphasizes political scientist Ulrich M. Schmid in Switzerland’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung:

King Donald and Tsar Vladimir are enjoying a precarious romance. Both think in terms of spheres of influence. For Trump and Putin, the sovereignty of their neighboring states is the result of a historical aberration that they are unwilling to accept. The EU, with its 450 million people, is a construct that counts for little in Washington and Moscow. Trump and Putin want only bilateral contacts with the European capitals. They see a great opportunity in exploiting and exacerbating internal European conflicts. The only thing Trump is interested in in Europe is evening up the balance of trade.

Strong military partner at the ready

Europe should expand its security cooperation with Turkey, its Daily Sabah advises:

Especially, Trump’s perspective on the Ukrainian question has shown European countries that the US may leave any ally alone in the middle of a crisis. ... Understandably, European countries are now more skeptical of the US security umbrella. Western European countries eventually have to find some other alternatives for the future of their respective national securities. Türkiye, with its increased military capabilities and capacity and with its effective investments in the defense industry, is one of such alternative regional forces that Europe may remember in the near future.

China reaching out to Europe

Italy’s La Repubblica points to the words of China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference:

He concluded his speech with an appeal to the Europeans, still traumatized by the harsh words of US Vice President JD Vance, to commit to working with China to jointly tackle the complexity of the international economy. An appeal that was perhaps vague in content, but clear in intent. Given the epochal upheavals triggered by the explosive initiatives of the new US administration, the Chinese and the Europeans have a common interest in seeking convergence and grounds for cooperation. And China presents itself as a reliable and reassuring dialogue partner.

Russia is and remains a neighbor

Europe must not refuse to talk to Moscow, Switzerland’s Le Temps warns:

Whatever happens, we will have to reach an agreement with Russia on rules for coexisting on our continent. In these circumstances, refusing any dialogue, any visits or to show any understanding for the opponent’s point of view, as Europe has obstinately done so far, means preventing itself from being part of the solution. By professing a radicalism that it cannot afford Europe has deprived itself of any intermediary role. ... While Donald Trump played a major part in causing the current disastrous situation, the Europeans are certainly not entirely blameless.

Time to part ways

Europe must now complete its separation from the US, Portugal’s Visão demands:

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, Europe and the US have de facto split up. The differences between the two are becoming increasingly pronounced, they disagree on almost everything and are no longer really interested in continuing to work together. Europe can no longer allow itself to be lulled by the illusion of an alliance and US protection. ... The time to part ways has come, as the next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned, insisting that his “absolute priority” is to guarantee independence from the US.

Respond quickly to power vacuums

Europe must replace the US in some parts of the world, writes Hungary’s hvg:

Trump’s America no longer wants to be better or more likeable than Russia or China. The achievements of past decades are at risk. ... Where the US withdraws, other powers will move into the vacuum. In the most fortunate places, it will be the EU - provided it can get its act together within a year and recognize that it must replace USAID, as well as the CIA and the FBI. Elsewhere, China and Russia will move in and take whatever they can get. How this is supposed to make America great, not even Trump himself knows.

Reunited by adversity

Italy’s Corriere della Sera speculates:

Let’s forget about Brexit. The UK is coming back and the EU is moving away from the idea of making London pay for the 2016 separation. Of course, this won’t be about the UK returning to the Brussels palaces. And there won’t be a sudden intimacy either - but perhaps a more solid pragmatism forced on both sides of the Channel by Donald Trump. ... The resumption of a strong relationship between the EU and the UK is one of the first effects of the new transatlantic reality.

