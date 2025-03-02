  • After 3 years of conflict, Russia’s Aerospace Forces, despite technological and numerical advantage, have failed to gain air superiority over Ukraine. Russia has resorted to using their tactical level aviation - such as SU-34 aircraft - as airborne artillery.
  • Russia’s consistent use of One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS) has likely allowed Russia the space and time to recuperate its Long Range Aviation fleet, and their associated Air Launched Cruise Missile and Air Launched Ballistic Missile stocks. While Russia retains the ability to use these assets, the ultimate effect is that the Air Defence picture for Ukraine is increasingly busy, complex and challenging. With this combination of systems the Russians have consistently targeted Ukrainian critical national infrastructure and air bases.
  • Ukraine has successfully used UAS against military targets and infrastructure in Russia with increased regularity, including multiple recent strikes on Russian oil refineries. In September 2024 Ukraine also struck four Russian strategic ammunition depots, including Toropets (see imagery), hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine. The total tonnage of ammunition destroyed across the sites represents the largest loss of Russian, and North Korean supplied, ammunition during the war.
  • Such Ukrainian successes highlight Russia’s continued inability to protect strategic military sites from attack, as well as indicating the challenge confronting Russia to protect its infrastructure balanced against protecting its operations at the front line.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 27 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 27 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 24 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 24 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 26
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 23
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 18 February 2025 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 18 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 21
Read Next
Fighting for Justice: Tatar Activist Advocates for Crimea’s History and Future War in Ukraine
Fighting for Justice: Tatar Activist Advocates for Crimea’s History and Future
By Bradley Stafford
6h ago
‘Under my Wing’: Mothers and Daughters Serving Together in Ukraine Ukraine
‘Under my Wing’: Mothers and Daughters Serving Together in Ukraine
By AFP
8h ago
An Open Letter to Mr. Waltz and Mr. Rubio War in Ukraine
OPINION: An Open Letter to Mr. Waltz and Mr. Rubio
By DW Phillips
9h ago
London Hears Voices of Ukrainians Three Years on From Russia’s Invasion War in Ukraine
London Hears Voices of Ukrainians Three Years on From Russia’s Invasion
By Marco V. Pereira
16h ago
« Previous Ukraine Receives £2.26B Defense Loan From UK
Next » Polling Station Attack Disrupts Voting in Abkhazia