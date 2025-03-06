- Russia has likely sustained approximately 90,000 casualties (killed and wounded in the Russia-Ukraine conflict so far in 2025. Since invading Ukraine, Russia has likely sustained approximately 875,000 casualties in total.
- The average daily Russian casualties during February 2025 was 1,255 according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting, the lowest daily average since August 2024.The total reported Russian casualties in February 2025 was 35,140, a decrease of around 13,000 from January’s total which was the second highest monthly total of the conflict.
- The decrease in the recorded rate of casualties, whilst remaining high, likely reflects a decrease in the tempo of Russian operations and assaults. Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day in March 2025, with continued dismounted infantry attacks on multiple axes.
