  • Russia has likely sustained approximately 90,000 casualties (killed and wounded in the Russia-Ukraine conflict so far in 2025. Since invading Ukraine, Russia has likely sustained approximately 875,000 casualties in total.
  • The average daily Russian casualties during February 2025 was 1,255 according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting, the lowest daily average since August 2024.The total reported Russian casualties in February 2025 was 35,140, a decrease of around 13,000 from January’s total which was the second highest monthly total of the conflict.
  • The decrease in the recorded rate of casualties, whilst remaining high, likely reflects a decrease in the tempo of Russian operations and assaults. Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day in March 2025, with continued dismounted infantry attacks on multiple axes.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 01 March 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 01 March 2025
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 2
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 27 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 27 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 28
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 24 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 24 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 26
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 23
Read Next
Zelensky – Bowed, But Not Beaten War in Ukraine
OPINION: Zelensky – Bowed, But Not Beaten
By Timothy Ash
1h ago
Briton James Scott Rhys Anderson Jailed in Russia for Fighting for Ukraine War in Ukraine
Briton James Scott Rhys Anderson Jailed in Russia for Fighting for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Macron Warns of ‘New Era’ as US Backtracks from EU, Ukraine War in Ukraine
Macron Warns of ‘New Era’ as US Backtracks from EU, Ukraine
By Euractiv
3h ago
Eurotopics: Zelensky Seeks to Mend Fences After US Halts Arms Supplies War in Ukraine
Eurotopics: Zelensky Seeks to Mend Fences After US Halts Arms Supplies
By Eurotopics
7h ago
« Previous France, UK Race to Finalize Peace Plan, Seek to Mend US-Ukraine Ties
Next » Macron Warns of ‘New Era’ as US Backtracks from EU, Ukraine