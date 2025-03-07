  • On 04 March 2025, Russian president Putin stated that Russia had completed issuing passports to Ukrainians living in illegally Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev stated that 3.5 million Russian passports had been issued to Ukrainians in occupied territory, an increase from the 2.8 million reported in March 2024.
  • Russia makes access to services in occupied regions, including social services, healthcare, and financial services, conditional on the receipt of Russian passports. Possession of a Russian passport also constitutes eligibility for conscription into the Russian military. Ukrainians without a Russian passport also face the seizure of their property by the authorities.
  • Russian efforts to enforce governance in illegally occupied territory, and to coerce and compel Ukrainians to accept Russian passports, demonstrate the Russian senior leadership’s continuing commitment to, and pursuit of, a Russification policy.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Zelensky Says He Will Not Step Down After White House Dispute, ‘Respects’ Trump
By Katie Livingstone
Mar. 1
No More ‘Blank Checks’ for Ukraine Without Peace, White House Says After Trump-Zelensky Blowout
By Julia Struck
Mar. 1
Trump Shares ‘Expert’ Post Saying Zelensky Must Accept His Terms
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
More on British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 05 March 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 05 March 2025
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 01 March 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 01 March 2025
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 2
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 27 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 27 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 28
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 24 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 24 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 26
Read Next
Trump Literally Has No Clue on Ukraine Ukraine
OPINION: Trump Literally Has No Clue on Ukraine
By Timothy Ash
3h ago
Ukraine’s Recent Recruits Believe ‘Peace Won’t Come Quickly’ Ukraine
Ukraine’s Recent Recruits Believe ‘Peace Won’t Come Quickly’
By AFP
4h ago
Emboldened by Trump, Hungary Ups Anti-Kyiv Disinfo: Researcher Ukraine
Emboldened by Trump, Hungary Ups Anti-Kyiv Disinfo: Researcher
By AFP
5h ago
Ryan McBeth: The Insurgency That Could Break Putin Ukraine
Ryan McBeth: The Insurgency That Could Break Putin
By Jason Jay Smart
5h ago
« Previous US Plans to Close at Least a Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff
Next » World Briefing: March 7, 2025